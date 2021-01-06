North Country Rep. Stefanik safe, calls for peace

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 06: Law enforcement officers point their guns at a door that was vandalized in the House Chamber during a joint session of Congress on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress held a joint session today to ratify President-elect Joe Biden’s 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump. A group of Republican senators said they would reject the Electoral College votes of several states unless Congress appointed a commission to audit the election results. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSYR-TV) — North Country Representative Elise Stefanik (R) posted to Twitter that she and her staff at the Capitol are safe.

2/2 Thank you to the United States Capitol Police and the United States Capitol team. May God bless you. — Rep. Elise Stefanik (@RepStefanik) January 6, 2021

Stefanik was one of the Republican lawmakers who planned to protest the Electoral College vote today for Joe Biden as President.

