North Country Rep. Stefanik safe, calls for peace

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 06: Law enforcement officers point their guns at a door that was vandalized in the House Chamber during a joint session of Congress on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress held a joint session today to ratify President-elect Joe Biden’s 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump. A group of Republican senators said they would reject the Electoral College votes of several states unless Congress appointed a commission to audit the election results. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSYR-TV) — North Country Representative Elise Stefanik (R) posted to Twitter that she and her staff at the Capitol are safe.

Stefanik was one of the Republican lawmakers who planned to protest the Electoral College vote today for Joe Biden as President.

