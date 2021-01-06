North Country Rep. Stefanik safe, calls for peace

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSYR-TV) — North Country Representative Elise Stefanik (R) posted to Twitter that she and her staff at the Capitol are safe.
Stefanik was one of the Republican lawmakers who planned to protest the Electoral College vote today for Joe Biden as President.
