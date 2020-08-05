North Country schools say more funding is needed in order to reopen

(WSYR-TV) — Educators in the North Country say more money is needed for schools to reopen.
Northern school districts are dealing with similar issues as Central New York, including the increased need for Chromebooks, additional transportation and PPE.
Many schools are adopting hybrid schedules for older kids, while elementary-aged students are set to be in the classroom all week.
One district superintendent made it clear that, “not every student’s educational path is the same.”
