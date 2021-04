OSWEGO, N.Y.(WSYR-TV)--The Oswego Health Department is now taking appointments for patients over the age of 18 to get their first dose of the Moderna vaccine on Saturday, April 17th from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at G. Ray Bodley High School, 6 William Gillard Drive, Fulton N.Y. The Moderna vaccine comes in two doses, and patients will be able to receive their second dose on May 15th at the same location.

To prepare for their appointments, the health department advises to hydrate well beforehand, as well as bring proof of vaccine eligibility, such as an ID for proof of age or employment or a note from a doctor. Those without proof of eligibility will not be vaccinated. Patients are also advised to eat beforehand and wear loose, comfortable clothing.