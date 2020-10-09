North Syracuse Central School District bus driver tests positive for COVID-19

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The North Syracuse Central School District announced on Friday that a school bus driver has tested positive for COVID-19.
The driver was last at work on Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 5 and 6. The driver transported some students from Allen Road Elementary, Holy Family, Immaculate Conception and OCM BOCES.
The district has reached out to the families of students who were possibly exposed. The Onondaga County Health Department is conducting contact tracing now.
Read the full letter sent out to families below:
