North Syracuse Central School District employee tests positive for COVID-19

NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A North Syracuse Central School District employee has tested positive for coronavirus.
The district has been in contact with the Onondaga County Health Department and found that the employee was not symptomatic while working for the district.
The health department doesn’t believe that any precautions are necessary for any of the other staff members at this time.
This individual has not been to work since March 13, 2020 and will not be allowed to return until they are cleared by a doctor.
If the health department has not contacted you, then you were not directly exposed.
See the full letter from the North Syracuse Central School District below:
