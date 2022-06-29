NORTH SYRACUSE N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– North Syracuse Central School District is offering a free summer meal program for students of their community.

Children 18 and younger are encouraged to take advantage of this program as it will help families to save money and also not worry about having to stretch their budgets.

The program consists of food in which is healthy and follows all USDA nutrition guidelines.

Breakfast items such as waffles, breakfast cereal, blueberry bread, and more are being offered. All breakfast meals come with juice, fruit and milk.

For lunch meals, there are chicken patties, hot dogs, pizza, and more. All lunches come with a vegetable, fruit, and milk of your choice.

No application or proof of income is needed to pick up meals.

The location of the program is Roxboro Road Middle School and is located at 300 Bernard Street Bernard Street, Syracuse, NY 13211.

Dates and times are as follows:

Roxboro Middle School:

July 5th – August 12th, 2022.

Monday – Friday

Breakfast served 8:30am-9:30am

Lunch served 11:00am-12:30pm