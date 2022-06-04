NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The North Syracuse Central School District (NSCSD) is looking for help on the road.

NSCSD’s transportation department held a job fair on Saturday morning to try and recruit more people to help with bussing. Particularly, NSCSD was searching for substitute bus attendants and drivers.

The director of transportation at NSCSD, Matthew Conti, says that it’s a great opportunity. “We’re welcoming people to our operation… getting them up and ready for September. Great opportunities for younger people, great opportunities for someone retiring, good second and third careers,” Conti shared.

All you need is to have good communication skills, driving skills, and a love for working with children. The school district will train you to get a CDL, which is needed to drive buses.

The transportation department is looking to hire 10 to 12 people.

If you’re interested in applying, head to the NSCDC website.