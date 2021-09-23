North Syracuse Central School District sends letter to parents, staff about recent student thefts, vandalism, fighting

NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — North Syracuse Central School District has just sent a letter to parents and staff regarding “disruptive student behavior” including recent thefts, fighting, vandalism, and destruction of property.
The district says these behaviors are violations of the District Code of Conduct, and students that violate it will face consequences.
The letter reads in part:
We want you to know that the District is taking measures to address student behavior issues. Additional school resource officers, who are Onondaga County Sheriff’s Deputies, have been placed in our buildings and additional administrative personnel are stationed in buildings throughout the day for support.
At this time, we are asking for your help. It is our responsibility as a District and community to ensure that our students receive the best education possible. Part of being able to provide the best education requires that our students and staff feel safe and respected in our buildings.
The behaviors that are taking place by a few of our students are creating an atmosphere where all students and staff do not feel safe. We want our families and community members to be partners in prevention. We are asking you to have discussions with your children about appropriate behavior both in-person and on social media and devices, and the serious consequences of poor choices. “Letter from NSCSD to district parents and staff