SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A new school joins the ranks of on-site locations for Micron’s Chip Camp.

The North Syracuse Central School District has announced that they will be hosting a Chip Camp thanks to a grant from the Micron Foundation awarded to the North Syracuse Education Foundation (NSEF) on November 30.

The Chip Camp is set to start summer of 2023 from June 27-29. Between 200 to 300 NSCSD students in 7th, 8th and 9th grades will have the opportunity to attend the camp located within the North Syracuse Central School District’s boundaries.

Micron Chip Camp is a day camp filled with hands-on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) activities related to semiconductor manufacturing and engineering jobs. Camp attendees will learn and experience what engineers and scientists do on a daily basis in a semiconductor company.

NSCSD has been planning this event since Micron announced its plans to build its largest-ever semiconductor plant. The district staff immediately began working with NSEF to submit a grant application for Chip Camp once they learned grant money was available.

Earlier this Fall, North Syracuse Central School District Superintendent of Schools, Dan Bowles, asked teachers and parents to join the district in welcoming Micron to the area.

“I cannot begin to express how excited I am about the potential that lies in this incredible new partnership. We have a think tank of great minds working together on this and I know that our initial discussions have only scratched the surface of what is possible,” said Bowles. “Our community is about to transform dramatically. As a member of the community, I ask you to join me in welcoming Micron to the NSCSD!”

Jackie Forte, President of the NSEF, was officially notified that the agency would receive the grant for the district last week.

“Over the past 20 years, the NSEF has funded over $30K in STEM grants to the district spanning PreK-12th grades, but this grant from Micron is by far the largest single, designated donation received to date,” Forte said. “We are excited about the opportunities this will provide for students that would not be possible without the Micron Foundation’s generosity and vision.”

Superintendent Bowles also spoke about the grant and how excited he was about the burgeoning alliance with Micron.

“I know that this is just the first of many opportunities that North Syracuse students and staff will have because of our burgeoning alliance,” said Bowles. “I want to thank our amazing staff for writing the grant and the NSEF for securing the funding for our students. I also want to thank the Micron Foundation for their incredible generosity and support in coming into our wonderful community.”

Specific details, including eligibility for participation, will be shared with families in the near future.

Families are asked to refer to their ParentSquare accounts and to check www.nscsd.org for information as plans develop.