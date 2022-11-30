NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The North Syracuse Central School District is planning to hold an important capital vote project on Tuesday, December 6 on how to use $61.2 million to improve existing facilities.

Polling on December 6 will take place from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Cicero Elementary School for residents who live north of Route 481, or the Jerome F. Melvin Administrative Office Building for residents who live south of Route 481.

The majority of the money, an estimated $32 million, will be designated for improving safety and security improvements throughout the district.

An additional $21.2 million is proposed for required infrastructure work at Gillette Road Middle School and the North Syracuse Early Education Program at Main Street.

Lastly, another $8 million will be used to install a multi-purpose turf field, walking trail and to reconstruct the existing parking areas at Gillette Road Middle School.

If majority votes to use the money for the following plans then most of the funding will be provided by building aid. Debt Service reductions and scheduled amortization is estimated to offset a significant amount of the local share for the projects, which would decrease the tax impact to less than one half percent.

“As community assets, we must regularly invest in our schools to preserve their integrity and value as teaching and learning environments,” said NSCSD Superintendent of Schools, Daniel Bowles. “It is essential that we continually address issues of building safety and replace systems that have exceeded their life span.”

For additional information about the capital project referendum, visit the District’s Capital Projects website.