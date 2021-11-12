North Syracuse Central School District to offer vaccination clinic December 2

NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Families in the North Syracuse Central School District interested can soon get their 5-11 year-olds vaccinated via a clinic provided by the district and Kinney Drugs.
The clinic will be offered December 2, 2021 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the district office on Taft Road in North Syracuse. Parents won’t need to make a second appointment, they can just plan on bringing their child back at the same time December 23, 2021.
Even if uninsured, there will be no out-of-pocket costs for getting your child vaccinated.
Below is the full letter sent to parents Friday: