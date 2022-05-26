(WSYR-TV) — In the aftermath of the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, which claimed 21 lives, including 19 children, schools in Central New York have announced extra security measures to end the school year.

Just yesterday, NewsChannel 9 spoke with Tompkins County Sheriff, Derek Osborne, who says you’ll see his deputies around the school a little more than usual.

“Obviously when something like that happens, even if it’s in another state, it causes a lot of stress so we thought it would be nice to hopefully alleviate some of that stress for the young ones going to school and the parents and staff, and what we ask our deputies to do is to work a little bit of overtime.”

Today, the North Syracuse Central School District has announced a similar move via a letter emailed to parents. Superintendent Daniel Bowles says that officers from the Cicero Police Department and deputies from the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office will provide a presence at every elementary school and early education program in the district.

“Both agencies are committed to ensuring that there is a police presence at ALL NSCSD schools,” Bowles wrote.

This announcement is in addition to the existing police presence in the district’s “secondary school buildings.”

You can read the entire letter sent to parents below: