North Syracuse Central School District to vote on referendum December 8

NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Residents in the North Syracuse Central School District will have a public referendum December 8, 2021, to vote on construction upgrades to four of its schools.

The project, according to the district, will not require a tax increase and will be paid for through a combination of the New York State education building aid and on-hand reserve funds.

“As community assets, we must regularly invest in our schools to preserve their integrity and value as teaching and learning environments,” said Daniel Bowles, Superintendent of Schools. “It is essential that we continually address issues of building safety and replace systems that have exceeded their life span. It is also a reasonable expectation to create and preserve modern learning environments.”

Cicero-North Syracuse High School, Cicero Elementary, Lakeshore Road Elementary and Smith Road Elementary are the four schools slated for renovation.

Voters will encounter three propositions on the ballot on December 8.

Proposition 1 calls for renovations to C-NS High School, including HVAC systems, electrical and safety upgrades, roofing upgrades, repaving of campus roads, and complete renovation of the gymnasium, locker rooms auditorium. Lakeshore Road Elementary and Cicero Elementary will experience significant renovations to the 1950s/60s portion of each building, similar to the current KWS Bear Road renovation. Smith Road Elementary School will see safety (PA/Fire Alarm) and paving and playground improvements not part of the last upgrade project. There is no tax increase for this work.

Proposition 2 details a $16.95 million development project on the C-NS campus of a community pool facility. This project has been studied in detail by a community committee and a special grant of $2 million has been made available through the help and support of Assemblyman Al Stirpe. The North Syracuse Central School District is one of the only large suburban schools in Central New York that doesn’t have a community pool facility, which creates massive inconvenience for our swim teams and leaves the community without an important resource. A $100,000 home can expect to see a tax increase of $1.50 per month for this project.

Proposition 3 calls for the creation of a capital reserve fund not to exceed $30 million. This is a useful tool that allows the District to mitigate or avoid future tax increases associated with capital projects. If approved, excess operating funds can be placed in the capital reserve each year. These funds can only be used for future capital projects to improve district facilities and requires voter approval to use. There is no tax increase associated with this proposition.

School leaders will spend the months of October and November meeting with community members to share information about the project and answer questions about building condition surveys, project specifics, funding specifics, and construction plans. Updated information will be made available on the district’s website and through two planned mailings to all community households. A special public hearing on the project will take place on November 24.