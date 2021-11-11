North Syracuse CSD urging parents, students to fill out survey to help develop a strategic plan

NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The North Syracuse Central School District wants to hear from parents, guardians, and students. The district is looking for feedback about different focus areas within the school.

Some of those focus areas include graduation, academic focus, and making students and families feel welcomed in the district. A survey has been sent out to families and students which will help North Syracuse Central School District develop a strategic plan. One of they key areas in the survey the district is seeing people focus the most on is the school environment. Superintendent Dan Bowles says families and students want to make sure the district is providing an environment where there is trust and people are being valued and heard. Bowles says this survey is crucial for a number of reasons.

“It helps guide you. It allows you to have a focus and a priority for your resources and where you want to make sure your strengths are within the district and every district looks to have a strategic plan, so that they stay on point,” says Bowles.

The district is reminding families and students who haven’t filled out the survey, to do it soon. The deadline ends on Friday, November 12.

Click here to watch a brief introductory video message from Superintendent Bowles.

Click here to access the survey.