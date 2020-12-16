North Syracuse Education Association creating pop-up food pantries for those in need

(WSYR-TV) — Since many school buildings closed due to the pandemic, the North Syracuse Central School District has been providing grab-and-go meals for families.

Now, the North Syracuse Education Association has teamed up with Anna’s Pantry in Cicero to host a pop-up food pantry.

For their first pop-up, they served around 40 families and now, they come in by the hundreds at each event.

The teachers are volunteering their time and money in between lessons to help serve meals.