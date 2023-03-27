SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A firefighter from the North Syracuse Fire Department has died after suffering for months from a cardiac arrest event during a residential fire on January 13.

The North Syracuse Fire Department reported with the deepest regret and heartfelt sorrow on Saturday, March 25, the Line of Duty Death of Past Chief Peter Dromms.

Credit: North Syracuse Fire Department

According to the North Syracuse Fire Department, Past Chief Dromms started with the department on November 7, 1967, and held various positions during his 55 years of service.

He held positions including Chief of Fire, Fire Warden, Association Treasurer, Association President and also served as Chairman for the Board of Directors.

Past Chief Dromms is survived by his wife Gail and daughters Jennifer (Mark) and Patricia (Michael).

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, March 30 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Fergerson Funeral Home, Inc. on 215 South Main Street in North Syracuse.

The burial service will be held on Friday, March 31 at 10:00 a.m. at the same funeral home.