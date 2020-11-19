North Syracuse Junior High transitions to remote learning today and tomorrow after positive COVID-19 case

NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The North Syracuse Junior High School will be transitioning to remote learning Thursday, Nov. 19, and Friday, Nov. 20, after the district said a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

In a letter to families Wednesday, North Syracuse Central School District superintendent Daniel Bowles said the staff member was last in school on Friday, Nov. 13, and they are currently in isolation as mandated by the county health department. Bowles said they are now working to identify anyone who may have been in close contact with the staff member and will be passing along that information to the health department.

All students and programs will be remote today and tomorrow. The district says it’s closely following this positive case and will provide updates as needed.

Read the full letter here.