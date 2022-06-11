NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Northern Onondaga Public Library (NOPL) of North Syracuse held their second Pride Picnic on Saturday, June 11. The event first started in 2019, but was paused in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic. The event was free and open to all.

The picnic ran from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and featured outdoor games, music, and face painting. There was also food provided by Utica Pizza and Geddes Bakery, along with homemade desserts.

NOPL of North Syracuse held the event to let the community know that the library is a safe space for all.

Check out some images from the event in the slideshow below.