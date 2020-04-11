Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

North Syracuse man arrested after driving wrong way on Thruway

WEEDSPORT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A North Syracuse man was arrested Friday night after reportedly driving the wrong way on the Thruway.

According to State Police, troopers were on routine patrol at approximately 10 p.m. when they saw a vehicle traveling west in the eastbound lanes on I-90, just east of the Weedsport Toll Plaza.

Police say, drivers traveling east had to take evasive actions to avoid a collision. 

Troopers tried to catch up to and stop the vehicle before it was located on the shoulder of the Thruway with its lights off.

The driver was identified as James Diffenderfer, 53, of North Syracuse, and he was taken into custody without further incident.

Diffenderfer was charged with Driving While Intoxicated, Reckless Endangerment, and numerous Vehicle and Traffic Law violations.  He was then transported to the Cayuga County Correctional Facility for centralized arraignment.

