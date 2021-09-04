North Syracuse man arrested for DWI following roll-over crash

One of the drivers somehow ended up on the other driver’s hood as she attempted to flee the scene. (Getty Images)

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — State Police responded to a roll-over crash at the intersection of Allen Road and Rebecca Street in Clay on September 3.

After investigating, police determined that a 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix operated by 32-year-old Steven P. Clark from North Syracuse, struck the rear of a 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe that was parked along the shoulder of the Allen Road. Clark’s vehicle then rolled over before coming to rest on its roof at the intersection with Rebecca Street.

Clark was transported to Upstate University Hospital for minor injuries where he was treated and released. He was then arrested for Driving While Intoxicated and was issued an appearance ticket to appear in the town of Clay Court on October 12.