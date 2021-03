VILLAGE OF MINOA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A North Syracuse man has been charged with rape after being accused of engaging in sexual intercourse with a woman while she was sleeping.

The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Abused Persons Unit arrested 29-year-old William Leary for the incident that reportedly happened back in December 2020.

Leary was arraigned on March 4 in Centralized Arraignment Court and remanded to the Onondaga County Justice Center on bail set at $25,000 cash or $50,000 bond.