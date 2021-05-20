North Syracuse man facing charges after deadly crash on State Rt 481 in Clay

CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A North Syracuse man is facing charges tonight for driving under the influence after causing a deadly accident last night on Route 481 in the Town of Clay.

Onondaga County sheriff’s deputies say 40-year-old Justin Maratea was under the influence of drugs when he rear ended Valerie Schneller’s vehicle, causing her car to roll over several times before landing in the center median.

Schneller was taken to Upstate University Hospital where she later died. Maratea was also taken to the hospital for evaluation. He was issued an appearance ticket for July.

The crash caused a more than 2-mile traffic back up, stopping traffic for more than four hours before reopening.