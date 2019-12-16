North Syracuse man facing kidnapping and harassment charges following domestic incident in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A North Syracuse man has been arrested following a domestic incident in Jefferson County.
Joshua Connelly, 35, of North Syracuse, was visiting a woman at her work in Jefferson County where he then got physical with her, allegedly throwing the victim against the wall, holding her to the ground, and then threatening her with a knife. The victim was also allegedly choked by Connelly.
Connely also forced the victim to erase the surveillance footage.
Connelly then forced the victim into a car and drove to a gas station, where the victim was able to escape and call 911.
Connelly is facing charges of kidnapping, criminal possession of a weapon, menacing, and harassment. He was remanded to the Jefferson County Public Safety Building on $10,000 cash bail and is due to appear in court on December 19.
