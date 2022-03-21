SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There is a little relief at the pumps compared to the last couple of weeks, with prices coming down slightly at least here in the Syracuse area. While spring is officially here, there’s no promise there won’t be another snow day.

Gas prices in Syracuse are down 9 cents from last week, that’s according to AAA. The current average for gas right now in Syracuse is about $4.33, that’s slightly lower than the price of gas at the Bryne Dairy on Manlius Center Road in East Syracuse. The price of gas there sits at about $4.37.

The mayor of the Village of North Syracuse says the prices at the pump are a concern. The village is in the process of putting its budget together and want to make sure enough money is set aside for fuel.

“We do have an obligation, our DPW plows the roads, during the summertime we have lots of other obligations that we do for the village for the residents. So we need to make sure that we have enough money in to budget, handle our normal chores,” says Gary Butterfield, Village Mayor of North Syracuse.

Just a year ago, the average price of gas in New York was $2.92, a way lower price than what we’re having to pay now.