North Syracuse offering free academic services to Native American students

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The North Syracuse Central School District is offering free academic services to Native American students attending school within the district.

Academic services include free virtual after-school tutoring, financial help for advanced placement courses and SAT fees, and school-based academic counseling.

The services are part of the district’s Native American Grant Program and are available for students who have filed the appropriate 506 eligibility certification forms.

