North Syracuse offering free academic services to Native American students

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- Three members of the 110 Gang were sentenced in U.S. District Court in Syracuse Friday for violating the federal Racketeering in Corrupt Organizations Act, better known as the "RICO" Act.

29-year-old Daquan Dowdell was sentenced to 10 years. In imposing the sentence, federal Judge Frederick Scullin found that Dowdell was personally involved drug trafficking, gun possession and at least one shooting on behalf of the gang.