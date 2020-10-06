North Syracuse offering free academic services to Native American students

NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The North Syracuse Central School District is offering free academic services to Native American students attending school within the district.
Academic services include free virtual after-school tutoring, financial help for advanced placement courses and SAT fees, and school-based academic counseling.
The services are part of the district’s Native American Grant Program and are available for students who have filed the appropriate 506 eligibility certification forms.
