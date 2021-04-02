North Syracuse officers sport special patches for Autism Awareness Month

NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –Every April is Autism Awareness Month and police officers for the Village of North Syracuse are marking the occasion with a very special addition to their uniforms.

Some officers will be wearing special patches throughout the month.

The department says it will be sharing stories and providing opportunities to increase the understanding and acceptance of people with autism.

The announcement made Friday coincides with the 14th annual World Autism Awareness Day, which is sanctioned by the United Nations.

Landmarks and buildings around the world will be lit in blue to mark the day.