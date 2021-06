NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — North Syracuse Police seized 5,000 illegal flavored vapes Thursday afternoon at North Express on South Main Street in North Syracuse.

The owner, a 28-year-old Town of Clay man, was arrested for unlawfully dealing to a child. The police also arrested a 22-year-old employee for unlawfully dealing to a child.

The store was also cited for selling illegal fireworks.

Along with the State Police Stabilization team, NSPD had been investigating this operation for a year.