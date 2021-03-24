North Syracuse police arrest teens after argument results in shooting

NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Three teens have been arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred on March 6.

North Syracuse Police say around 2:50 p.m. that Saturday a shooting happened near South Bay Road and Lawrence Avenue. Investigations revealed that two groups of males, who were known to each other, were arguing. Arguments escalated into shots being fired from handguns by both groups.

Police say numerous teenagers were involved. One was grazed in the back by a bullet and found by police the day after the incident. He was treated at a local hospital and released.

A vehicle and nearby garage were damaged by the gunfire.

A High-Point .45 caliber handgun, an air-soft BB gun, roughly 15 ounces of marijuana, and concentrated cannabis, also known as “Dab” which is a controlled substance, were recovered.

18-year-old Devin Shelton of North Syracuse has been charged with criminal possession of a weapon, criminal use of a firearm, and reckless endangerment. He was remanded to the Justice Center and was recently released.

19-year-old Liverpool native Nevin Kumar was charged with criminal possession of a weapon. He’s been arraigned and is being held at the Justice Center in lieu of bail.

A 17-year-old from North Syracuse has also been charged with tampering with evidence, criminal possession of marijuana, and obstructing government administration. He’s been issued an Adolescent Offender Appearance Ticket and is scheduled to appear in the Youth Part of Superior Court of Onondaga County.