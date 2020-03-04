NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y (WSYR-TV) — The Village of North Syracuse Police have set up an Internet Purchase Exchange Location to help those who are nervous of meeting for online purchases.
The zone is in two parking spaces right in front of the North Syracuse Police Department, which is located at 600 South Bay Road.
According to a Facebook post by the department, this was created to “help promote safety.”
At the zone, there is an emergency telephone for people to use if needed.
The area is also under video surveillance 24/7 and is constantly being recorded.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Hughes scores 28, leads Syracuse to 84-71 win over Boston College
- WATCH: Windy but mainly dry overnight
- North Syracuse Police create ‘Internet Purchase Exchange Location’ for those nervous of meeting for online purchases
- Greek Peak storage barn destroyed in fire
- Syracuse defeats Boston College despite allowing record number of three-pointers
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App