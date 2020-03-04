North Syracuse Police create ‘Internet Purchase Exchange Location’ for those nervous of meeting for online purchases

NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y (WSYR-TV) — The Village of North Syracuse Police have set up an Internet Purchase Exchange Location to help those who are nervous of meeting for online purchases.

The zone is in two parking spaces right in front of the North Syracuse Police Department, which is located at 600 South Bay Road.

According to a Facebook post by the department, this was created to “help promote safety.”

At the zone, there is an emergency telephone for people to use if needed.

The area is also under video surveillance 24/7 and is constantly being recorded.

Village of North Syracuse Police Facebook page

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9