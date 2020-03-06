North Syracuse Police Department has designated purchase exchange location

NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — These may look like two regular parking spaces in front of the North Syracuse Police Department, but they’re not. starting this week, they’ve dedicated these two spots specifically for people who are meeting up with others for an exchange of goods after connecting online. This way, the whole transaction is on camera.

There are two surveillance cameras set up, recording 24/7 and if a robbery or crime happens, they’ll be able to access it to make an arrest. They also have a phone dedicated to emergency calls. If someone forgets theirs or maybe doesn’t have one, all they have to do is pick up the phone and it’ll dial straight to 911.

The whole idea comes about after Sgt. Jeff Tripp with the North Syracuse Police Department saw this online, knowing this area could really benefit from something like this. Then, after setting this up on Monday, he shared it on Facebook.

“There’s been over 165,000 hits on that one post and that’s way more than I’ve ever seen on any of our posts before,” Tripp said. “We got a lot of positive feedback, people think its a great idea. I think it’s going to end up being really busy out here. Not only for village residents, but other people who want a safe spot to do their exchange.”

Sgt. Tripp says the last time he got this much engagement from a Facebook post was when they were looking for a wanted man for scamming an elderly person. He says not only will this initiative help those making the transactions, but it could deter robberies and other crimes in the neighborhood.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow Julia LeBlanc on Twitter @JuliaLeBlancNC9