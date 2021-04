NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — April is Autism Awareness Month and police officers with the Village of North Syracuse are marking the occasion with a unique addition to their uniforms.

Some North Syracuse police officers will now be wearing special patches. Throughout the month, the department will share stories and information to increase the acceptance of people with autism.

The announcement of the patches came on World Autism Awareness Day, which is sanctioned by the United Nations.