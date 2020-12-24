North Syracuse Police looking for person who swiped Christmas decorations

NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Lawn decorations depicting the popular movie National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation have been stolen from a home.
North Syracuse Police said that some Grinch stole the inflatable Christmas decoration shaped like Cousin Eddie’s RV.
NewsChannel 9 is told that it happened sometime Tuesday between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Not only is it a rare decoration, but it is also a favorite of the kids who live at the home.
Anyone with information can call North Syracuse Police at 315-458-4670 or submit a tip here.
