North Syracuse Police looking for suspect after stabbing

NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Village of North Syracuse Police Department is investigating after a stabbing at the Maine’s Plaza on Saturday.

Police responded to the report around five p.m. Saturday at the plaza at 628 South Main Street.

When officers arrived they found one victim with a non-life threatening stab wound.

The victim was brought to a hospital for treatment.

The North Syracuse Police Department is looking to speak with the driver of a dark-colored Mercedes Benz and any witnesses who may have seen what occurred.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Florian with the North Syracuse Police Department at 315-458-5670.