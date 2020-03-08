North Syracuse Police looking for suspect after stabbing

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Village of North Syracuse Police Department is investigating after a stabbing at the Maine’s Plaza on Saturday.

Police responded to the report around five p.m. Saturday at the plaza at 628 South Main Street.

When officers arrived they found one victim with a non-life threatening stab wound.

The victim was brought to a hospital for treatment.

The North Syracuse Police Department is looking to speak with the driver of a dark-colored Mercedes Benz and any witnesses who may have seen what occurred.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Florian with the North Syracuse Police Department at 315-458-5670.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected