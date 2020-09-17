North Syracuse Police offering free car seat inspections

NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — North Syracuse Police are offering free car seat inspections for those living in North Syracuse.

They are doing this to help families keep their children safe while on the road.

They are offering free inspections Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Appointments are required and can be done by calling their headquarters at 315-458-5670.

