SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Salvation Army Family Thrift Store in North Syracuse has announced that it is closing its doors.
The store is located at 3906 Brewerton Road in North Syracuse.
“The decision to close the store was not made lightly,” said Major Robert G. Miga, who oversees the thrift store in North Syracuse. “But, after much review, it seems to be the most responsible choice.”
Along with expenses from increased salaries and other expenses, the shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic has added additional pressures.
The other locations on Erie Boulevard in Syracuse and Oswego Road in Liverpool will reopen when allowed.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- US lawmakers and advocates call for easy access to domestic violence center funding
- Payroll Protection Program Round 2 available for small businesses and non-profits
- Texas governor praised by President Trump during White House coronavirus visit
- GENIUS NY finalist EagleHawk uses drones to disinfect large venues like stadiums
- North Syracuse Salvation Army Family Thrift Store closing its doors
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App