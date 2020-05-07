North Syracuse Salvation Army Family Thrift Store closing its doors

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Salvation Army Family Thrift Store in North Syracuse has announced that it is closing its doors.

The store is located at 3906 Brewerton Road in North Syracuse.

“The decision to close the store was not made lightly,” said Major Robert G. Miga, who oversees the thrift store in North Syracuse. “But, after much review, it seems to be the most responsible choice.”

Along with expenses from increased salaries and other expenses, the shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic has added additional pressures.

The other locations on Erie Boulevard in Syracuse and Oswego Road in Liverpool will reopen when allowed.