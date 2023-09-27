SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Following the news of the Baldwinsville School District adding new safety and security measures in its schools, the North Syracuse School District has announced its doing the same.

According to a message to the community, new security measures will be put in place at the C-NS MJB Stadium starting Thursday, Sept. 28 at the C-NS Northstar’s football game against the Fayetteville Manlius Hornets.

The following rules will be implemented at C-NS MJB Stadium on Thursday:

No bags (Bookbags, stringbags, pocketbooks, clutch purses, fanny packs, are included) – Any person carrying a bag will be refused entry.

Diaper bags, and medically necessary bags will be searched.

Security Detail – Increase law enforcement and staff presence at all events.

Middle and elementary school students must be accompanied by a parent/guardian and be seated with them.

This list applies to both students and parents.