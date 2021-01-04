North Syracuse schools announce more options for meal pickup during remote learning

NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — All students in the North Syracuse Central School District are in remote learning through mid-January.

In order to make sure students who depend on school meals get the nutrition they need, the district has expanded options for picking up those meals.

Here is how families can get school meals during the remote learning weeks:

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday

Morning (9 a.m. to noon) Meal Pick up

Roxboro Road Middle School (300 Bernard St., Mattydale)

Lakeshore Road Elementary School (7180 Lakeshore Rd., Cicero)

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday PLEASE NOTE, THERE IS NO WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON MEAL PICK UP

Afternoon (4:30 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.) Meal Pick up

Cicero-North Syracuse High School (6002 Route 31, Cicero)

North Syracuse Junior High School (5353 West Taft Rd., N. Syracuse)

Gillette Road Middle School (6150 South Bay Rd., Cicero)

Roxboro Road Middle School (300 Bernard St., Mattydale)

