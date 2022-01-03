North Syracuse Schools distributing at-home Covid tests Monday

NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The North Syracuse Central School District is handing out its supply of at-home Covid-19 tests to parents Monday.

The district was given a supply from the state and they’re encouraging parents to test their children at home. Each kit contains two tests and they will not be sent home with students.

Parents who would like to pick up a test can do so Monday during select times from their child’s school. A parent with multiple children in different schools can use one pick-up site and indicate the name of each student and school they attend.

Here is the district’s distribution schedule for Monday, Jan. 3rd:

K-4 Schools 10:00 am – 2:00 pm and 3:45 pm – 5:00 pm

NSEEP 9:00 am – 12:00 pm and 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

GRMS 9:00 am – 1:00 pm and 3:15 pm – 4:15 pm

RRMS 9:00 am – 1:00 pm and 3:30 pm – 5:00 pm

NSJH 9:00 am – 1:00 pm and 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm

CNS 9:00 am – 1:00 pm and 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm

District Office 2:30 pm – 5:30 pm

Anyone with additional questions is encouraged to contact the main office of their child’s school. Anyone who tests positive using an at-home test should submit their results to the Onondaga County Health Department by using this website.