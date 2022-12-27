NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– As the excitement continues over the jobs Micron Technology will create for adults in Central New York, kids will be getting their first taste of Micron in the new year.

The company that plans to invest $100 Billion in Central New York over the next two decades recently awarded three institutions with a grant to hold a Micron Chip Camp; Liverpool Central School District, North Syracuse Central School District, and Onondaga Community College.

The free program designed for middle and high school students will give roughly 200 NSCSD students a hands-on experience to learn about the semiconductor industry while interacting with Micron professionals.

The grant for the camp came from the Micron Foundation who’s been facilitating these programs over the past two decades. The North Syracuse-specific camp will be held on June 27-29 for kids in 7-9 grade.

“I think it’s a game changer for students learning about a career pathway that they may not have considered before and getting the STEM information and learning about what offers Micron has for us, this is the future,” Dan Bowles, NSCSD Superintendent

Superintendent Bowles plans to partner with local colleges and universities to bring college students and North Syracuse graduates back to the district to serve as counselors during the camp. North Syracuse teachers will also be trained by Micron employees and serve as facilitators during the three-day camp.

Robert Simmons, Head of Social Impact and STEM Programs for the Micron Foundation said the program is very interactive and gives students the opportunity to learn about the semiconductor industry, how chips are made and how products are run using chips.

The first two days will be held on-site at the North Syracuse Central School District. On the third day, students may have the option to visit the Museum of Science and Technology in Syracuse to interact with Micron-specific exhibits or visit Cornell University’s very own clean room. Superintendent Bowles said the details are still being worked out.

NSCSD Director of Technology, Jason Clark is excited about the doors this camp with open for his students, exposing them to an industry they don’t normally learn about in class. He plans to take the lessons taught in the chip camp back into the classroom.

“It’s going to be very beneficial to have that as a conversation piece where we can present this to students and say hey this is a possibility, and this is a possibility and you never know when that spark will happen that really ignites them to go down a path they didn’t even know was there,” Jason Clark, NSCSD Director of Technology

Clark is also hoping this camp and Micron’s long-term footprint on the community will help the district to adopt new State Department of Education computer science and digital fluency standards.

As for the chip camps’ longevity, Simmons says the Micron Foundation hopes to add more chip camps to the Central New York region in the future and says they are working on creating a program for elementary school students. A virtual option of the chip camp is also available.