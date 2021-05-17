North Syracuse’s McKeon named to 2022 Special Olympics New York team

NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Hard work and dedication are paying off for one North Syracuse athlete.

Kayla McKeon received a special surprise Monday. Senator John Mannion joined local leaders to announce she earned a spot on the team competing in the prestigious Special Olympics USA Games 2022 at Disney World in Orlando.

Mckeon will be competing in the bocce tournament. Her parents are both Special Olympics coaches. Kayla is the first-ever registered lobbyist with down syndrome.

“We are lucky to have this remarkable individual in our community, who has served as an inspiration to all people of all abilities. She continues to do what so many deemed impossible,” Sen. Mannion said.

Team New York will include 115 athletes and coaches in six sports.