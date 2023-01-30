SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Firefighters from Syracuse Fire Department (SFD) were sent by the 911 call center to 917 Valley Drive a little after 2 a.m. on January 30.

Firefighters from Station 18 (Midland Avenue) reported to a call about smoke coming from the house. SFD arrived “within minutes” they said, and found heavy smoke coming from the 2-story home.

As soon as they arrived, firefighters began a rescue operation. They used ladders to get the person from the roof and then put her in a Syracuse Fire Department ambulance.

“Simultaneously while the rescue was occurring, firefighters worked to stretch hose lines into the first floor, beating back heavy flames and searching for additional trapped occupants. Through heavy fire, dense smoke, and high heat conditions, firefighters were able to knock down the fire on the first floor in about 20 minutes. Crews then shifted into an overhaul mode, and spent the next 40 minutes extinguishing hotspots, and searching for further extension,” said Syracuse Fire Department.

Syracuse Fire Investigators say that the fire began in the kitchen. However, they are still working to discover the cause.

The person who was rescued from the garage roof was taken to a local hospital and is being treated for smoke inhalation, and her condition is unknown at this time.

Recently, the SFD began a 24/7 ambulance service, staffing one Advanced Life Support ambulance, according to Syracuse Fire Department. The ambulance service is based out of Station 3 on Bellevue Avenue.

SFD says they report to structure fires regularly, “this is the third fire this month where Syracuse Fire has transported a patient from the scene of a structure fire,” SFD added.

In total 36 firefighters responded to the fire.

No other injuries were reported.

No firefighters were injured.

The American Red Cross, Syracuse Police, National Grid, and Syracuse DPW were on the scene to assist.