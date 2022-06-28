SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Jazz and wine fans will be excited to learn that the Berkshire Bank Northeast Jazz and Wine Festival is returning to Clinton Square on July 29 and July 30.

The event marks the third decade of this jazz and wine festival, which is the 19th festival presented in 21 years. Event Organizer and CNY Jazz Founder Larry Luttinger says,”…we’re glad to be back to start our third decade of service to Downtown Syracuse, given the huge impact the pandemic has had on the arts. Syracuse doesn’t have to worry about losing any jazz capacity while we’re on watch.”

The two-day event creates a performing anchor for the return of Syracuse Artsweek, a “festival of festivals” that stretches from Clinton Square to the Everson Museum. The event will showcase critically acclaimed international and regional acts, as well as serve as a showcase for the CNY Jazz Youth Orchestra. A new group of wines will also be provided by sponsor Palm Bay International. Other events in the Syracuse Artsweek include the Salt City Summerfest, an arts and crafts festival, and a street painting festival.

Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh shared excitement for the event, saying “The Jazz & Wine Festival is one of the many great events happening downtown during Artsweek that brings together a diverse group of incredibly talented national and local artists. This festival in July and the Jazz in the City concert series have become staples of the arts scene in our community.”

Artists include the Ricky Alexander Quintet, Camille Thurman, Jerry Marotta, the Lamb, Mack & Sorgen Trio, Raul Midon, and Jackiem Joyner, among many more.

The festival’s selection of world class wines are provided by sponsor Palm Bay International and Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits. Wines like cabernet sauvignon, moscato, Oak Zero chardonnay, pinot grigio, and pinot noir will refresh festival goers.

For a full artist list, wine list, and schedule, you can visit www.nejazzwinefest.org.