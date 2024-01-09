WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – A trio of Northern New York senators are asking Governor Kathy Hochul to help protect the northern border.

In a press release from State Senator Joe Griffo’s office, New York State Sens. Griffo of Rome, Mark Walczyk, of Watertown, and Dan Stec of Queensbury, urged the governor to consider additional action to safeguard New York’s northern border.

In a letter to the governor, the senators expressed concern with a reported increase in the apprehension of migrants trying to enter the United States from Canada.

We are not insensitive to people fleeing oppression and seeking a better life elsewhere and recognize that federal immigration policies need to be addressed, strengthened and revised to ensure that those entering our country do so legally and properly. However, we believe that it is imperative that New York take whatever actions are necessary to ensure that its residents, families and communities are protected and that its border is secure. Excerpt from letter sent by state senators Griffo, Walczyk and Stec

The letter pointed out that there has been a surge in individuals trying to cross into the country illegally.