Northminster preschoolers raise money for charity in first ever “trike-a-thon”

NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s never too early to learn the value of giving back.

At Northminster Early Childhood Center in North Syracuse, these preschoolers, ages 2 to 6, are using their bikes to raise money for their school and Golisano Children’s Hospital.

In their first ever “trike-a-thon”, the center has raised nearly a thousand dollars. Plus, on a great spring day, the children didn’t mind spending their school time outdoors working up a sweat.

Northminster is currently accepting enrollment for their summer and fall sessions. For more information, head over to NorthminsterCC.com.