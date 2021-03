CHENANGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Norwich man was been arrested in connection with a burglary that happened at the Balsam Inn in Pharsalia in November 2020.

Martin H. Lewicki, 58, of Norwich, is allegedly seen on surveillance video taking neon signs, bar lights, a bar table, and bar stools, and also destroying several items at the Inn. A tip lead investigators to Lewicki.

Lewicki is facing charges of burglary and criminal mischief.