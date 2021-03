SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- Victoria Afet, 23, had a number of run-ins with the law before being charged with murder in the death of 93-year-old Connie Tuori. District Attorney William Fitzpatrick listed her arrests by month. She had he said, "Arrests in March, April, May, June, July, August, August, August, October of 2020."

Just last month, Afet was arrested a few times. On February 18, she was taken into custody for the strong-arm robbery of a 74-year-old woman, also at Skyline Apartments. The DA said she bit the woman. That's why he wanted her bail set at $50,000, but she was released back on the streets.