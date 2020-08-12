Norwich man facing burglary and assault charges in Guilford

CHENANGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Norwich man is facing charges of assault and burglary after a reported domestic disturbance in Guilford.

New York State Police were called to a home on County Highway 35 in Guilford on Saturday. It is alleged that Jeremy A. Squires, 45, or Norwich, broke into the home and prevented the victim from calling for help. The victim was also allegedly hit by Squires.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Squires was located in the City of Norwich and arrested. He was arraigned and sent to the Chenango County Jail on $25,000 bail.

Squires is also facing a charge of Endangering the Welfare of a Child because a child was also in the home at the time of the incident.