Norwich man facing federal charges of sexually exploiting a child

NORWICH, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Monday, a Norwich man was arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigations on charges of sexually exploiting a child.

It is alleged that Patrick Kain, 33, of Norwich, exploited a child under the age of six and produced visual depictions of the abuse. The FBI says the complaint claims the abuse happened in February 2019.

If convicted, Kain could face up to 50 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

