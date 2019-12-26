Not a fan of your present? Here’s how to handle your return: Real Deal

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) We’ve all been there: the presents have been unwrapped and have received another bathrobe, or a sweater that fits just a little too tight.

So you’re thinking, “should I regift or return?” Here’s what you should know before you head back to the stores:

First, check the policies and deadlines: you can read about them on store websites, signs or on the back of receipts. Don’t have a receipt? Returns without them usually turns into a merchandise credit for the lowest recent sale price or possibly no refund or exchange at all, depending on the store’s policy.

Avoid the crowds. Early mornings and late evenings can be less chaotic times to make a return, but immediately after Christmas, expect long lines. So, it might be best to wait a few days.

Try exchanging it. Do you like the gift but want it in another color or size?Look for the item or ask for assistance, and if it’s not in stock, ask a store associate if it’s available online or at another store location.

Bring identification. Even if you have a receipt, some stores require a government-issued i.d.

Beware of extra fees. If you are returning any electronics or an item that has been opened, be prepared to pay a restocking fee of up to 15 percent.

If you can’t return or exchange gifts, consider selling them on ebay or similar apps and websites. Or consider donating them to charity.