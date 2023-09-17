SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – After a sunny and pleasant start to the weekend across Central New York, will the beautiful weather stick around into Sunday? Find out below…

More clouds, but mainly dry Sunday

The second half of the weekend is expected to feature at least some sun and highs warming into the low 70s.

Clouds thicken in the afternoon on Sunday, and there could even be a few showers after 3 or 4 p.m. south of Syracuse. That rain chance comes ahead of a cold front and developing area of low pressure south of us that will bring a better chance for a few showers Sunday night.

A few showers to dodge Monday

Our rain chances will remain elevated Monday, but don’t expect a washout.

In the wake of the aforementioned cold front, a trough of low pressure will keep us unsettled with a few scattered showers, especially Monday afternoon and evening.

Highs on Monday will only be in the 60s to around 70.

Dry stretch ahead

There is a chance those early week showers are the only rain we see all this week!

High pressure starts to build in on Tuesday and looks to stay in control of our weather with plenty of sunshine through at least the end of the week, and possibly into the weekend.

Stay tuned and keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.